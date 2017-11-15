Harrison (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans.

Harrison has missed the last two games with this back injury, but even when he's active, he is very limited in his defensive snap count. Therefore, there's no need to rush back the 39-year-old linebackers, so don't be surprised if he spends another game on the sidelines.

