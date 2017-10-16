Steelers' James Harrison: Records first sack this season
Harrison collected three tackles (all solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over Kansas City.
The 39-year-old veteran has been limited this season, but his late fourth quarter sack helped seal the win over the Chiefs. It's nice to see that Harrison still has some gas left in the tank, although not enough to warrant IDP consideration.
