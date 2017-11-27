Steelers' James Harrison: Scratched from lineup Sunday
Harrison is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Harrison, who had been dealing with a back injury, practiced in full Wednesday, but the veteran linebacker will still end up being a healthy scratch from the Steelers' lineup Sunday. Harrison has only appeared in four games for Pittsburgh this season.
More News
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Practicing in full•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Inactive Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Will remain sidelined•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...