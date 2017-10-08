Steelers' James Harrison: Set to sit Sunday
Harrison (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Harrison couldn't play in Week 4 due to illness, but now he's seemingly being left off for other reasons since he didn't miss any practices all week. He's been quite limited behind rookie first-round pick T.J. Watt anyways, so this shouldn't throw a wrench into fantasy owners' plans.
