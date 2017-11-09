Steelers' James Harrison: Sits out practice Wednesday
Harrison has a back injury and did not participate at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.
It's unclear when Harrison sustained the injury as the Steelers are coming out of their bye week. The 39-year-old has battled multiple ailments and played in only three games this season, recording three solo tackles and a sack. The veteran linebacker is illustrating major wear-and-tear in his 15th NFL season and remains off the IDP radar.
