Steelers' James Harrison: Will remain sidelined
Harrison (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Harrison missed the Steelers' Week 7 victory over the Lions before heading into the bye week. The veteran was unable to recover during that extra time off and will miss his second consecutive game. He will now shoot for a Week 11 return.
