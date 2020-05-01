Play

Steelers' James Lockhart: Inks deal with Steelers

Lockhart signed with the Steelers on Friday.

The undrafted free agent out of Baylor agreed to terms with the Steelers after the draft and has now put pen to paper. Lockhart had 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks as a senior at Baylor and will have his work cut out for him in terms of making the Steelers' 53-man roster.

