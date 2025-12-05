default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pierre (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre exited the Steelers' 26-7 loss to the Bills early last Sunday with a concussion. The outside cornerback's ability to practice in full Thursday and Friday enabled him to clear the league's concussion protocol. The 29-year-old is set to start Sunday's game alongside Joey Porter.

More News