Steelers' James Pierre: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierre (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre exited the Steelers' 26-7 loss to the Bills early last Sunday with a concussion. The outside cornerback's ability to practice in full Thursday and Friday enabled him to clear the league's concussion protocol. The 29-year-old is set to start Sunday's game alongside Joey Porter.
