Pierre recorded 30 total tackles (14 solo), 11 passes defensed, including an interception, while also adding a fumble recovery over 14 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Pierre slotted in as one of Pittsburgh's primary options at cornerback in 2025, and he stepped up to secure a career-high 11 passes defensed. Additionally, the 29-year-old scooped up the first fumble recovery of his six-year NFL career, returning it 34 yards for a touchdown in Week 11 against the Bengals. Pierre is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the Steelers will likely be interested in bringing him back for 2026.