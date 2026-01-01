Steelers' James Pierre: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierre (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre was able to log a limited practice Wednesday but sat out of Thursday's session while managing a lingering calf injury that has caused him to miss the Steelers' last three games. His participation in Friday's practice will shed light on his chances of playing in Sunday's pivotal AFC North tilt against the Ravens. Asante Samuel would continue to start at outside cornerback opposite Joey Porter if Pierre is unable to play Week 18.
More News
-
Steelers' James Pierre: Practices in limited fashion Wed.•
-
Steelers' James Pierre: Ruled out once again•
-
Steelers' James Pierre: Won't play Week 16•
-
Steelers' James Pierre: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Steelers' James Pierre: Will sit out Week 15•
-
Steelers' James Pierre: Sits out Thursday's practice•