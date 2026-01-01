Pierre (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre was able to log a limited practice Wednesday but sat out of Thursday's session while managing a lingering calf injury that has caused him to miss the Steelers' last three games. His participation in Friday's practice will shed light on his chances of playing in Sunday's pivotal AFC North tilt against the Ravens. Asante Samuel would continue to start at outside cornerback opposite Joey Porter if Pierre is unable to play Week 18.