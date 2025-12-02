Pierre is in concussion protocol and will be limited in practice to start the week, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pierre appears to have suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills, and he will have to clear the league's concussion protocol to be available for the team's divisional showdown with the Ravens in Week 14. After Pierre's early exit Sunday, Asante Samuel made his Steelers debut and played 28 defensive snaps to finish out the game. The newly signed corner will likely start for the Steelers on Sunday if Pierre has not cleared concussion protocol.