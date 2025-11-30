default-cbs-image
Pierre (concussion) is questionable to return to Pittsburgh's matchup versus Buffalo on Sunday, Burt Lauten of the team's official site reports.

Pierre is currently being evaluated for a concussion after exiting the game in the second half. If the 29-year-old ends up being unable to return, Asante Samuel should step in as one of the team's top cornerbacks.

