Steelers' James Pierre: Exits game Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierre (concussion) is questionable to return to Pittsburgh's matchup versus Buffalo on Sunday, Burt Lauten of the team's official site reports.
Pierre is currently being evaluated for a concussion after exiting the game in the second half. If the 29-year-old ends up being unable to return, Asante Samuel should step in as one of the team's top cornerbacks.
