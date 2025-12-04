Pierre (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pierre looks to clear the league's concussion protocol by upgrading his practice participation from limited to full Thursday. The cornerback was an early exit in last Sunday's loss to the Bills, with newly signed Asante Samuel replacing him. The starting outside cornerback might find himself opposite Samuel for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens if former partner Joey Porter (elbow) is unable to suit up.