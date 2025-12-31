Pierre (calf) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pierre has missed Pittsburgh's past three games due to a calf issue. There could be some urgency to get him back, as the Steelers' bid for a playoff spot is on the line Sunday versus Baltimore. Asante Samuel Jr. has been starting at cornerback while Pierre has been out and would likely do so again if the latter remains sidelined Week 18.