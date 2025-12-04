Steelers' James Pierre: Practicing in limited fashion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierre (concussion) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Pierre suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's loss to the Bills. It's encouraging that he's already back on the practice field, but he'll still need to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can potentially play in Sunday's game versus the Ravens. The Steelers just waived Darius Slay and signed Asante Samuel to the active roster to take his place, so Samuel is expected to start if Pierre can't go. There's a chance Samuel takes over the starting role altogether at some point down the stretch, too.
