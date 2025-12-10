Pierre posted five tackles (three solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.

Pierre suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Bills, but he cleared the league's protocol and returned to the field to notch his first interception of the season. The veteran cornerback took over the starting job after the Steelers cut Darius Slay, and he has a good chance to stay in that role moving forward after Asante Samuel played just one defensive snap in this game.