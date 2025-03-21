The Steelers and Pierre agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Pierre spent the 2024 offseason and preseason with the Commanders but didn't make the team in advance of Week 1. He eventually landed on the Steelers' practice squad in September before joining the active roster outright by the end of that month, starting two of his 16 appearances (including playoffs). Overall, the five-year pro recorded his third campaign with at least 20 tackles (23 last season, to be precise) and added three pass defenses (including one interception) and two forced fumbles. Pierre again will serve as a depth option at cornerback and as a regular on special teams in 2025.