Steelers' James Pierre: Remains sidelined at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierre (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre was unavailable for the team's Week 15 win over the Dolphins due to a calf injury, and he has now missed four straight practices. The cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity before Sunday's contest in Detroit.
