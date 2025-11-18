Pierre posted six tackles (three solo), two defensed passes and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's 34-12 victory over the Bengals.

Pierre got the start and logged every one of the Steelers' defensive snaps with Darius Slay (concussion) unable to play. Pierre responded with a big game, finishing third on the Steelers in stops and recording two defensed passes. His biggest play came late in the fourth quarter, when he put the finishing touch on a Pittsburgh victory by recovering a fumble and taking it 34 yards to the house for a touchdown. It was the first score for Pierre in his six-year NFL career.