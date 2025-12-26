default-cbs-image
Pierre (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pierre will miss his third consecutive game due to injury. The cornerback managed to log consecutive limited practices to start the week before downgrading to non-participation in Friday's session, sealing his fate for Sunday's divisional contest. Asante Samuel will likely continue to start at outside corner in Pierre's absence.

