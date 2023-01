Pierre (concussion) has cleared league protocol and is expected to play Sunday versus the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre was a full participant at practice all week and looks likely to return to the the Steelers' secondary for their regular season finale against Cleveland. The 26-year-old will be back in his role as a depth option in the secondary behind the likes of Cameron Sutton and Arthur Maulet at cornerback.