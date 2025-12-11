Pierre (calf) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre played 86 percent of defensive snaps during Pittsburgh's win over the Ravens in Week 14, in which he tallied five tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed (one interception), but it appears he picked up a calf injury in the process. The starting cornerback will have two more chances to get back on the practice field ahead of Monday's matchup against the Dolphins.