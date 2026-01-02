default-cbs-image
Pierre (calf) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre has been officially cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a calf injury, and he'll likely start at outside corner opposite Joey Porter on Sunday while Asante Samuel reverts to a depth role in the secondary. Across the 13 regular-season games prior to his calf injury, Pierre logged 28 tackles (12 solo), 11 pass defenses (one interception) and a scoop-and-score.

