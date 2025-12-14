Steelers' James Pierre: Will sit out Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierre (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Pierre sat out all three of Pittsburgh's practices this week due to a calf injury. As such, he's going to miss his first game of the season. Asante Samuel will likely start at cornerback in Pierre's stead against Miami.
