Steelers' James Summers: Signs contract with Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed Summers to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Summers, who went undrafted out of East Carolina last spring, is a converted quarterback who spent training camp and the preseason with Arizona. The Steelers brought him in for a workout late last season but nothing ever came of it. Now back in Pittsburgh, Summers is an interesting name to keep an eye on given that the Steelers only have one running back under contract in 2018, that being James Conner (knee).