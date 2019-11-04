Washington caught all four targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

Targeted twice as often as Diontae Johnson and just one fewer than JuJu Smith-Schuster, Washington racked up his highest yardage total in 20 career games. Still, he has just one career touchdown and that came in his first NFL game. It may be safe to expect more of the same from Washington in Week 10 as the Rams have held opponents to 10 points in each of the last two games before the bye in Week 9.