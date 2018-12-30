Steelers' James Washington: Added work on tap Sunday
With Antonio Brown (knee) inactive Sunday against the Bengals, look for Washington's profile in the Steelers' Week 17 offense to expand.
While Washington can't be expected to duplicate Brown's level of play, he figures to see enough work opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday to merit Week 17 lineup consideration.
