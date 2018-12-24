Washington failed to catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.

This was the sixth of 13 games in which Washington was held without a reception and he has caught just 13 of 35 targets for an abysmal 37 percent catch rate. The Steelers needing a win and help to get in to the postseason, but there are much better receiving options than Washington in Week 17, despite facing a Cincinnati defense that ranks 30th in the league against the pass.