Washington (shoulder) practiced Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers' Week 7 bye came at a good time for Washington, who will now set his sights on returning to action next Monday against the 0-6 Dolphins. If he is able to suit up for Week 8 action, Washington figures to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver target behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories