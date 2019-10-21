Steelers' James Washington: Back at practice
Washington (shoulder) practiced Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The Steelers' Week 7 bye came at a good time for Washington, who will now set his sights on returning to action next Monday against the 0-6 Dolphins. If he is able to suit up for Week 8 action, Washington figures to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver target behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson
