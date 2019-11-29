Steelers' James Washington: Big role awaits sans Smith-Schuster
Washington and Diontae Johnson are expected to serve as the Steelers' primary options at wide receiver Sunday against the Browns with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) ruled out for a second straight game, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor speculates that Deon Cain could also see a bump in snaps after making a big 35-yard catch in last week's 16-10 win over Cincinnati, but Washington and Johnson should remain the team's clear top two receivers after handling 78 percent and 68 percent offensive snaps shares, respectively, against the Bengals. Washington provided perhaps the best highlight of his young NFL career in the victory, finding a soft spot on the defense on a slant route and then stiff-arming his way to a 79-yard catch-and-run for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. The second-year player will look to continue building his rapport with quarterback Devlin Hodges -- who replaced a struggling Mason Rudolph and quickly connected with Washington on the score -- as the Steelers look to stay in the thick of the AFC wild-card race.
