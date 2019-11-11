Washington caught six of seven targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The second-year wideout was Mason Rudolph's most trusted option on the day, leading the Steelers in catches and yards and hauling in the only non-defensive TD of the game for either team -- his first touchdown of the year. Washington's now set new season highs in receiving yards in consecutive weeks, but he could have trouble making it three in a row in Week 11 against the Browns.