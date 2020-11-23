Washington hauled in one of his three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.
Washington has now seen at least two targets in each of the last three games, but he was only able to bring in one reception in Sunday's win. The 2018 fourth-rounder is averaging 11.6 yards per reception over the first 10 games of the year.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Tallies two receptions in Week 10•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Finds end zone against Dallas•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Targeted once in Week 8•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Plays minimal role in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Re-emerges in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Fades as offensive threat•