Steelers' James Washington: Catchless in win
Washington was unable to haul in either target that was thrown his way during Sunday's 41-17 win over Atlanta.
Washington drew some eyeballs after scoring in Week 2's showdown against Kansas City, but has done little else to remind fans of last season's Day 2 find, JuJu Smith-Schuster. Washington seems to have work to do in getting on the same page with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as he has reeled in just 38 percent of the 13 targets that have been thrown his way this season -- the worst conversion rate among Pittsburgh targets with more than one catch. Don't expect rival Cincinnati to make things any easier on Sunday as the Bengals rank in the top half of the league in multiple pass-defense categories.
