Washington (groin) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Seattle, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Washington should feature in three-receiver sets with JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) done for the season, but he's already had opportunities to do so and failed to take advantage, with both Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool having missed a game this season. Now that he's back from the groin injury that kept him out of last week's win over Denver, Washington will look to add to his season totals of nine catches for 99 yards against the leaky Seattle secondary.