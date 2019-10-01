Play

Washington failed to catch his lone target in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

Mason Rudolph seems to favor rookie Diontae Johnson over Washington -- and even JuJu Smith-Schuster -- when he isn't dumping short passes to his running backs. Washington has caught just six of 15 targets in four games and should not be in fantasy lineups heading into Pittsburgh's Week 5 game against Baltimore.

