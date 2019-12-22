Steelers' James Washington: Comes up short in loss
Washington caught five of eight targets for 41 yards in Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss Sunday.
Washington's performance was slightly below his average of 53 yards receiving per game entering the contest. He missed out on a chance for a big game -- and possibly the win -- when Jets safety Marcus Maye broke up what would have been a 44-yard touchdown on Pittsburgh's final drive. The loss has Pittsburgh on the outside looking in on the playoff picture heading into a Week 17 must-win game against Baltimore.
