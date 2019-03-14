Steelers' James Washington: Competing with Moncrief outside
Washington likely will compete with Donte Moncrief for playing time, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
The Steelers added Moncrief and re-signed Eli Rogers shortly after they traded Antonio Brown, leaving them with five viable options for playing time at wide receiver once Ryan Switzer and lead dog JuJu Smith-Schuster are accounted for. Switzer and Rogers have both operated as slot specialists, while Smith-Schuster arguably does his best work inside but also is dangerous out wide. That leaves Washington and Moncrief as the pure outside receivers, potentially competing for one regular job unless the Steelers are set on keeping Smith-Schuster in the slot. Coming off a disappointing rookie season, Washington has a nice opportunity with Brown out of the picture, but the new situation still appears rather competitive -- and it could become even messier after the draft. Given the prolific track record of the Pittsburgh passing game, it's easy enough to make a case for both Washington and Moncrief as high-upside assets in the middle or late rounds of fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team with 64 receiving yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Added work on tap Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Awful rookie season continues•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Could get start in New Orleans•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Paces team in receiving yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Trick play almost works•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...