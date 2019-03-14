Washington likely will compete with Donte Moncrief for playing time, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The Steelers added Moncrief and re-signed Eli Rogers shortly after they traded Antonio Brown, leaving them with five viable options for playing time at wide receiver once Ryan Switzer and lead dog JuJu Smith-Schuster are accounted for. Switzer and Rogers have both operated as slot specialists, while Smith-Schuster arguably does his best work inside but also is dangerous out wide. That leaves Washington and Moncrief as the pure outside receivers, potentially competing for one regular job unless the Steelers are set on keeping Smith-Schuster in the slot. Coming off a disappointing rookie season, Washington has a nice opportunity with Brown out of the picture, but the new situation still appears rather competitive -- and it could become even messier after the draft. Given the prolific track record of the Pittsburgh passing game, it's easy enough to make a case for both Washington and Moncrief as high-upside assets in the middle or late rounds of fantasy drafts.