Steelers' James Washington: Considers abdominal injury 'minor'
Washington said he hurt an abdominal muscle when he "turned for a ball" Saturday against the Titans, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Washington termed his early departure a "precautionary measure" and believes he won't be sidelined for long. With one preseason game remaining before Week 1, Washington has shown enough to put himself into the conversation for the No. 3 wideout spot behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, totaling seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns in parts of three exhibitions.
