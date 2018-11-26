Washington failed to catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

The rookie has a paltry eight catches for 77 yards this season and seems to have fallen behind Ryan Switzer (26-214) on the depth chart. Both have just one touchdown each and have a difficult Week 13 match-up against the Chargers , who have allowed opposing wide receivers to score just one touchdown in the past three games.

More News
Our Latest Stories