Steelers' James Washington: Continues to underwhelm in loss
Washington failed to catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.
The rookie has a paltry eight catches for 77 yards this season and seems to have fallen behind Ryan Switzer (26-214) on the depth chart. Both have just one touchdown each and have a difficult Week 13 match-up against the Chargers , who have allowed opposing wide receivers to score just one touchdown in the past three games.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Has quiet afternoon•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Not targeted in blowout win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Puts in full practice•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Continues to underwhelm in Week 9 win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Returns to lineup•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Could have role in game plan Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....