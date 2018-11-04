Steelers' James Washington: Continues to underwhelm in Week 9 win
Washington caught two of five targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
A healthy scratch in Week 8 Washington returned to action but didn't contribute much despite the five targets, which matched his most in a game. The receptions were his first since Week 4 - also against Baltimore - giving him seven for 66 yards and a touchdown on the season. Expect a similar performance against a tough Carolina defense on Thursday in Week 10.
