Washington caught two of five targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

A healthy scratch in Week 8 Washington returned to action but didn't contribute much despite the five targets, which matched his most in a game. The receptions were his first since Week 4 - also against Baltimore - giving him seven for 66 yards and a touchdown on the season. Expect a similar performance against a tough Carolina defense on Thursday in Week 10.