Steelers' James Washington: Could have role in game plan Sunday
Washington said that he earned more reps in practice this week, which could translate to an increased role in the Pittsburgh offense Sunday in Baltimore, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Before any speculation can be made on what Washington's role might look like, the rookie must first earn an active status Sunday, something he wasn't able to do in the Week 8 win over the Browns. The healthy scratch came after Washington had logged double-digit snaps in each of the Steelers' first six contests. Even if Washington steps back in as Pittsburgh's No. 3 or 4 receiver and returns to the workload level he previously had, it's unlikely he'll be a major factor in the passing game while target monsters Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are both healthy and able. Running back James Conner and tight ends Vance McDonald and Jesse James have also consistently ranked as higher-priority options for Ben Roethlisberger over the 22-year-old wideout.
