Washington could see an increase in snaps for the Steelers going forward, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow wideout Justin Hunter (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so Washington could see the field in his absence. Along with Hunter out, Ryan Switzer was placed in concussion protocol Monday, so Washington could vault up to third on the depth chart behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Washington was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Chargers, so his role going forward remains uncertain.