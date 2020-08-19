Coach Mike Tomlin called Washington "day-to-day" due to a minor undisclosed injury, Gerry Dulac and Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.
Washington wasn't in pads at Monday's practice and was limited Tuesday, but his injury isn't considered serious. It wouldn't surprised if the Steelers continue to exercise caution with the third-year wide receiver until he can handle a full allotment of drills.
