Steelers' James Washington: Drops weight ahead of second season
Washington said Thursday that he's dropped roughly 15 pounds since the end of the 2018 season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Washington self-reported that he played at 225 pounds during his rookie year, a weight you'd expect would make a 5-foot-11 player more of a running back. He now says he's down to 209, below the 213 pounds he was measured at during the 2018 NFL Combine. It's not uncommon for players to show significant changes in physique during their first years of experiencing a pro-caliber training program, but Washington's case is particularly notable given his short-but-stout frame. The No. 60 overall pick in last year's draft is angling to fend off Donte Moncrief for the No. 2 receiving role under JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of the 2019 campaign.
