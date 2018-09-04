Washington (abdominal muscle) is expected to practice in some capacity this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 2018 second-rounder thus has a shot to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns. Once fully healthy, Washington will look to claim the Steelers' No. 3 wideout spot behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. In such a scenario, the rookie could carve out modest fantasy value out of the gate, but if either Brown or Smith-Schuster miss any time down the road, there'd be an opportunity for Washington to produce solid numbers in the Pittsburgh offense.