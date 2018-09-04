Steelers' James Washington: Expected to practice this week
Washington (abdominal muscle) is expected to practice in some capacity this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 2018 second-rounder thus has a shot to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns. Once fully healthy, Washington will look to claim the Steelers' No. 3 wideout spot behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. In such a scenario, the rookie could carve out modest fantasy value out of the gate, but if either Brown or Smith-Schuster miss any time down the road, there'd be an opportunity for Washington to produce solid numbers in the Pittsburgh offense.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Considers abdominal injury 'minor'•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Injuries abdomen Saturday•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Moving up depth chart•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Explosive performance in preseason loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Two catches in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.