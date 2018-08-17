Washington brought in five of seven targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 51-34 preseason loss to the Packers on Thursday.

The rookie stood out on a night that featured explosive offense on the part of both teams, hauling in a pair of second-half touchdown passes from Joshua Dobbs. Washington's first scoring reception -- a 19-yarder -- capped off a three-play, 45-yard drive, a score he followed up with a 22-yard end-zone grab that finished off a seven-play, 75-yard march. Washington's reception and target totals both led the Steelers on the night, while his yardage drew even with the Packers' Jake Kumerow for a game-high figure. With seven catches for 158 yards over his first pair of exhibitions, Washington is validating his second-round selection thus far. He'll look to keep pushing for a sizable role in his rookie season against the Titans on Aug. 25.