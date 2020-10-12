Washington recorded three receptions on four targets for 25 yards in Week 5 against Philadelphia.

After seeing seven targets in the team's last contest in Week 3, Washington faded in the offensive game plan with Dionate Johnson (back) absent for much of the game. Rookie Chase Claypool instead emerged as Ben Roethlisberger's favorite target. Assuming Johnson is good to go for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Browns, Washington is unlikely to see a heavy target share.