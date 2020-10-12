Washington recorded three receptions on four targets for 25 yards in Week 5 against Philadelphia.
After seeing seven targets in the team's last contest in Week 3, Washington faded in the offensive game plan with Dionate Johnson (back) absent for much of the game. Rookie Chase Claypool instead emerged as Ben Roethlisberger's favorite target. Assuming Johnson is good to go for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Browns, Washington is unlikely to see a heavy target share.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team in targets, receptions•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Held to 22 yards•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores in opener•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Practices fully•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Limited in practice•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Dealing with injury•