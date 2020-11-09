Washington brought in one of his two targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

Washington failed to log a reception in either of the past two games, but he made the most of his two targets as he reached the end zone for the third time this year. The 24-year-old was on the field for just 19 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, and his role has decreased recently despite his touchdown in Dallas.