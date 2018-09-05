Washington (abdomen) isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Washington suffered the minor abdominal injury while trying to catch a pass in the third week of the preseason. He finished the exhibition slate with seven catches for 158 yards and two scores in three games, seemingly locking down a role as Pittsburgh's No. 3 receiver in the process. The job could come with a couple extra opportunities if the Steelers don't have Le'Veon Bell, who averaged 7.1 targets per game last season.