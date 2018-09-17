Steelers' James Washington: Gets limited looks despite ample snaps
Washington hauled in one of five targets for a 14-yard touchdown Sunday in the Steelers' 42-37 loss to the Chiefs.
After seeing limited usage as the Steelers' No. 4 wideout in the season-opening tie with the Browns, Washington climbed to the third spot on the depth chart in Week 2 with head coach Mike Tomlin making Justin Hunter a healthy inactive. Though Washington was on the field for 66 of the Steelers' 80 offensive snaps and proved useful for fantasy owners that activated him thanks to the first-half touchdown, his output was somewhat disappointing considering that Ben Roethlisberger uncorked 60 passes on the afternoon. Fellow receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Antonio Brown (17) more than tripled Washington's target total, revealing a clear divide regarding where the rookie stands in the team's passing attack. Washington's usage should grow as he establishes more familiarity with Roethlisberger, but he's unlikely to make a consistent week-to-week fantasy impact when both Brown and Smith-Schuster are healthy and the offense has a more balanced run/pass ratio.
